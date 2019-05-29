CUPID LTD. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2019

Cupid Limited enclose herewith - :
Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2019

Pdf Link: CUPID LTD. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Cupid Ltd

