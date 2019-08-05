DAIKAFFIL CHEMICALS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you, pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th August, 2019, at Mumbai, inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019;



Kindly take the above on your record and oblige.



Pdf Link: Daikaffil Chemicals India Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting -Unaudited Financial Results

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com