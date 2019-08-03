Darshan Orna Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 13th August, 2019 at registered office of the company



1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

2. To transact any other matter with prior approval of chairman.



Further, as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company will be closed for all Directors / Officers / Designated employees of the company till Forty-Eight (48) hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2019.



Pdf Link: Darshan Orna Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019.

