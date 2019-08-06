Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

The outcome of the meeting of the Board of director of the Company held on Tuesday , August 6 ,2019, for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

1. Board considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th June 2019

The aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 is attached herewith.

Please take this on your record

Pdf Link: Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
Ruia Aquaculture Farms Ltd

