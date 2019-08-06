The outcome of the meeting of the Board of director of the Company held on Tuesday , August 6 ,2019, for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



1. Board considered and approved the unaudited financial results of the Company for the period ended 30th June 2019



The aforesaid Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 is attached herewith.



Please take this on your record



Pdf Link: Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

