Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2019, and the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today.

Pdf Link: Deccan Cements Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com