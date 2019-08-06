Deccan Cements Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2019, and the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today.

Pdf Link: Deccan Cements Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Deccan Cements Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.