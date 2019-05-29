Decillion Finance Ltd - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

The Board of Directors has duly approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2019 in its meeting held today i.e 29th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Decillion Finance Ltd - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

