DEVINE IMPEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 13th August, 2019 at 5.30 P.M. at the Corporate Office of the Company to inter alia consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 1st July, 2019 to 15th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the directors/officers/designated persons of the Company.



Pdf Link: Devine Impex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com