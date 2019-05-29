Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are forwarding herewith the following:



a) Annual Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 29, 2019.



b) The Audit Report with unmodified opinion(s) in respect of the Standalone Financial Results, as submitted by the Auditors of the Company.



c) Declaration to the effect that Auditors have submitted their Report with unmodified opinion.





The Board Meeting commenced at 5.00 P.M. and concluded at 6.00 P.M.



Pdf Link: Devine Impex Ltd. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com