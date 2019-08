DEVINSU TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019

Pdf Link: Devinsu Trading Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com