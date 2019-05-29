Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on 29th May, 2019 has approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following:



1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



2.Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Declaration under Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Devki Leasing & Finance Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company Along With The Audit Report For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

