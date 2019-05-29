Dear Sir,



In terms of the Compliance under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we hereby intimate that the Board Meeting of the Company is held today as per the agenda of the meeting. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors report thereon (for unmodified opinion) pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 and taken on other items as per the agenda of the meeting.



Kindly take the same on your record and do the needful



Pdf Link: D&H India Ltd - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

