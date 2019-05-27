This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held, today, on 27th May, 2019 on Monday, at the administrative office at 285, Chaturbhuj Jivandas House, 2nd Floor, Princess Street, Mumbai - Maharashtra - 400002 at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.40 p.m. & Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon

Pdf Link: Dhanlaxmi Fabrics Ltd. - RESULTS- FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH,2019

