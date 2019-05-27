Dharani Finance Ltd. - Audited Financial Results March 2019

In accordance with Regulation 33 read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following items were discussed and approved in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 27th May 2019.

Pdf Link: Dharani Finance Ltd. - Audited Financial Results March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Dharani Finance Ltd

