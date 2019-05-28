In accordance with Regulation 33 read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the following items were discussed and approved in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 28th May 2019.



1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2019 along with segment wise report.

2. Statement of Assets & Liabilities.

3. Independent Auditors Report.

4. Declaration regarding Audit Qualifications



Pdf Link: Dharani Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com