Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e., 28th May, 2019, inter alia, have considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Dhunseri Investments Ltd. - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com