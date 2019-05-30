

To, Date : 30.05.2019

Manager Listing

Compliance Department

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001



Dear Sir/ Madam

Ref : Scrip Code : 508860

Ref : Our letter dated May 22, 2019

Sub: Audited Financial Results for Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Dear Sir

In continuation to our letter cited herein above, we are enclosing herewith (Pursuant to Regulation 33(2) & 33(3) of SEBI ( Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015, a copy of the Audit Financial Results of the Company along with the copy of Audit Report as at the end of Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2019.

This is for your information and records

Thanking You



Yours Faithfully



Mr. Naresh Saboo

Managing Director

Diamant Infrastructure Limited



Pdf Link: Diamant Infrastructure Limited - Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

