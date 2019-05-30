Diamant Infrastructure Limited - Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019


To, Date : 30.05.2019
Manager Listing
Compliance Department
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Dear Sir/ Madam
Ref : Scrip Code : 508860
Ref : Our letter dated May 22, 2019
Sub: Audited Financial Results for Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019.
Dear Sir
In continuation to our letter cited herein above, we are enclosing herewith (Pursuant to Regulation 33(2) & 33(3) of SEBI ( Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations 2015, a copy of the Audit Financial Results of the Company along with the copy of Audit Report as at the end of Financial Year ended March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2019.
This is for your information and records
Thanking You

Yours Faithfully

Mr. Naresh Saboo
Managing Director
Diamant Infrastructure Limited

Pdf Link: Diamant Infrastructure Limited - Adoption Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
