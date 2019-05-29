Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our intimation given vide our letter bearing Ref: DIL/BSE/2019-20/F.No.:49 dated May 24, 2019 regarding declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019, we are enclosing herewith photocopy of the newspaper publications for your reference and record.

Pdf Link: DIL LTD. - Publication Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

