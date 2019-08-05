Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, please find enclose herewith the Statement of Unaudited INDAS Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 along with press release and Limited Review Report duly approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Monday, August 05, 2019 at 02.00 PM and concluded at 4.25 PM at the registered office of the Company.

Pdf Link: Dilip Buildcon Ltd - Statement Of Unaudited INDAS Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Along With Press Release For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Along With Limited Review Report.

