Dolfin Rubbers Ltd - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

We would like to inform that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 29th, 2019 inter alia considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019 as recommended by audit Committee.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:

1. Statement showing Audited Standalone Financial Results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.

3. Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

4. Declaration as to unmodified opinion of Auditor on the Audited Financial Statements.



Kindly take the above as compliance of Regulation 33 and 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



The Board Meeting commenced at 04:15 P:M and concluded at 06:00 P:M.



