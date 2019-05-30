Dredging Corporation Of India Ltd., - Results - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31/03/2019



2. We have to inform you that the Board in the said meeting considered and approved the financial results for the year ended 31/03/2019 and the same are attached along with the limited review report given by the Statutory Auditor for the same.



3. We have taken steps to publish the Annual Standalone Audited financial Results in the Business Standard all editions for English version and Business Standard all editions for Hindi versions to meet the provisions of the aforesaid clause of the Listing Regulations, 2015.



4. The Board of Directors in its above meeting held on 30/5/2019 declared dividend @ 30% on the paid-up share capital of the Company i.e., Rs.3/- ( Three Rupees only) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the year 2018-19.



5. Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) of the Listing Regulations, as amended, we inform you that the Auditors have given an unmodified opinion on the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial year 2018-19.





