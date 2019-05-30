Dsj Communications Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2019; inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.



In terms of the provisions of Listing Regulations, we are enclosing the following:

a. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019;

b. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2019;

c. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019; and

d. Declaration in respect of Auditors Report with Unmodified Opinion.

