Dwitiya Trading Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 [hereinafter SEBI(LODR)], this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at its Registered Office at 27, Weston Street, 5th Floor, Room No. 526, Kolkata - 700 012 on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at 5:00pm. to consider and approve, inter-alia amongst others the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30TH June, 2019.



Further, In terms of Regulation 46 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Notice has been displayed on the Website of the Company.



Pdf Link: Dwitiya Trading Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for The Adoption Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com