Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we enclose herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019, along with Auditors Report thereon, which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, 28th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: East India Securities Ltd - Results- For Half Year And Financial Year Ended On 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com