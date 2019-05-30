Eastern Silk Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March, 2019 And Appointment Of Mr. Pankaj Kumar Deorah As An Independent Director

1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019
2. Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Kumar Deorah as an Independent Director for the term of 5 years from 30th May, 2019 to 29th May, 2024.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

