The Board of directors at the meeting held today at 12:30 PM and concluded at 03:45 PM (conclusion time), approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.5/- per share (15%) on the Equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with report of the Auditors and the declaration for unmodified opinion for your records.



Pdf Link: Ecoplast Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31St March 2019 & Declaration Of Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com