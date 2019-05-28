Reference our letter dated 30/04/19 regarding Board Meeting on 28/05/19 to approve the Companys Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2019 and to recommend dividend, if any. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today approved the Audited Financial Results Enclosed, Financial Results in accordance with Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations and Independent

Auditors Report. The Board has recommended dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for the year 2018-19 and the dividend will be paid to the Shareholders whose name appear in the register of members as on the close of business hours on 22nd July, 2019.The Thirty-sixth AGM will be held on 30th July 2019. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 23rd July 2019 25th July 2019, both days inclusive, for the purpose of the AGM and determining the Shareholders who would be entitled to receive the 2018-19 Dividend, if declared at the said AGM



Pdf Link: Eih Associated Hotels Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com