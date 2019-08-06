Ejecta Marketing Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that in terms of Regulation 33 (3) SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 12th Day of August, 2019 at 1, Old Court House Corner, 1st Floor, Room No. 15, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700001 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results (Provisional) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ejecta Marketing Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Quarterly Result For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com