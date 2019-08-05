Elango Industries Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 5th August, 2019 at the registered office of the Company have inter alia

1. Considered and approved the unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 (copy enclosed)
2. Independent Auditors review report for the quarter ended June 30,2019 (copy enclosed)

Pdf Link: Elango Industries Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Elango Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.