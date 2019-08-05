This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 5th August, 2019 at the registered office of the Company have inter alia



1. Considered and approved the unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 (copy enclosed)

2. Independent Auditors review report for the quarter ended June 30,2019 (copy enclosed)



Pdf Link: Elango Industries Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com