Sub: Other outcomes of Board Meeting



Dear Sir/Madam,



We are pleased to inform you that the other outcomes of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Electronica Finance Limited held on 28th May, 2019, are as follows:



1. To appoint and designate Ms. Shilpa Pophale, Managing Director as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.



2. The Board of Directors of the Company have approved the appointment of Mr. Sujit Natekar as an Additional Director w.e.f. 28th May, 2019.



3. The Board has approved a Final Dividend of Rs.0.70 per equity share for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



4. The Board of Directors have approved the issuance of Secured/ Unsecured, Redeemable,

Listed/Unlisted, Non-Convertible Debentures up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 100 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more series or tranches.



5. The Board has adopted and approved the Revised Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices, including the Policy on determination of Legitimate Purpose for Communication of Unpublished Price Sensitive information with effect from April 1, 2019 and to be uploaded it on the website of the Company.



Pdf Link: Electronica Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com