Electronica Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Sub: Intimation to Stock Exchange for submission of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019 along with Statement of Disclosure of line items

Ref: Regulation 52(1), 52(4) and 52(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

With reference to the Regulation 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), please find attached the following documents with respect to the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 which have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on 28th May, 2019:

Auditors Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2019.

Audited Financial Results pursuant to Regulation 52(1) along with the information as prescribed under Regulation 52(4) of the Listing Regulations for the year ended 31st March, 2019; and

The Certificate of the Debenture Trustee, Catalyst Trusteeship Limited, as required under Regulation 52(5) of the Listing Regulations.

Declaration pursuant to Regulation 53(3)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



