The Board Meeting was held on 28th May, 2019. The Board at the Meeting have approved and taken on record the Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and FY ended 31.03.2019.



Find enclosed the following:



1. Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and FY ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019.

3. The Board recommended the final dividend of 12.5% (Rs. 1.25 per equity share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 25th Annual General Meeting.

4. Recommended the reappointment of Mr. Dilip Kapadia as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of Five Consecutive Years.

5. Recommended the reappointment of Mr. Suril Shah as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of Five Consecutive Years.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m.

Pdf Link: Elixir Capital Ltd - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com