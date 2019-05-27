Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30, Schedule Ill, Part-A (4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 has, inter alia, transacted the following businesses:



1. Approval of Standalone financial results

Approved the standalone audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



2. Recommendation of Dividend



The board of directors has recommended a dividend on Equity shares @ 15% (i.e., Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each)for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



The recommended dividend is subject to the approval of members in the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting of the company.



The Board Meeting commenced at 17.00 and concluded at 18.25



Pdf Link: Elnet Technologies Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

