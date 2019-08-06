Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company would remain closed from 1st July, 2019 to 16th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the directors/officers/designated persons of the Company.



