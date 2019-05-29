Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 29.05.2019 has approved the following:



1. Annual Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2019;



2. Payment of remuneration to Managing Director w.e.f. 1st June, 2019







The Board Meeting commenced at 5.00 P.M. and concluded at 6.40 P.M.



Pdf Link: Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com