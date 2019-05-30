Emerald Leasing Finance & Investment Company Ltd - Revised Financial Results 31.03.2019

Please find attached herewith revised financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2019

Published on May 30, 2019
Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co Ltd

