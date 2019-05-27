Energy Efficiency Services Ltd - Results For Financial Year Ended 31/03/2019

please find enclosed the following documents:
1. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report.
2. Statements pursuant to Regulation 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
3. Certificate signed by the Debenture Trustee under Regulation 52(5) that it has taken note of the contents of the items under Regulation 52(4).

Pdf Link: Energy Efficiency Services Ltd - Results For Financial Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
