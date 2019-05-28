Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31St March 2019

With reference to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 we enclose herewith Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2019.

We hereby state that, M/s Asit Mehta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2019.

The said Audited Financial Results have been reviewed by Audit Committee & approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on 28th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Enkei Wheels India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.