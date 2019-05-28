With reference to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), 2015 we enclose herewith Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2019.



We hereby state that, M/s Asit Mehta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March 2019.



The said Audited Financial Results have been reviewed by Audit Committee & approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held on 28th May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31St March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com