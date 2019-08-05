Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Pursuant to the Regulations 30, 33 and other applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time [Listing Regulations], we are forwarding herewith the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on August 5, 2019.

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are also forwarding herewith a copy of the Limited Review Report relating to the aforesaid financial results, duly reviewed by the Auditors of the Company.

Pdf Link: Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd

