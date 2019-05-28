In continuation of our letter dated May 20, 2019, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, the Audited Financial Results set out in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind - AS) for the Half Year and Year ended March 31, 2019 , duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 together with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Independent Auditors Report thereon are enclosed.



The Board Meeting commenced at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 01.45 P.M.



The aforesaid results are also being disseminated on Companys website at http://escorpamc.co.in/investor-relations.



You are requested to kindly update above information on your record.



Pdf Link: Escorp Asset Management Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting & Submission Of Audited Financial Results For Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com