Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

With reference to the captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, has inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and the financial year ended March 31, 2019 in accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular dated August 10, 2016 viz. Circular Ref No. CIR/IMD/DF1/69/2016. Accordingly, please find enclosed the following:A copy of the said Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon, provided by M/s. Chaturvedi & Partners, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 307068E), Statutory Auditors of the Company.

