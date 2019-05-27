In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith are the following which were taken on record by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today:-



Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the year and quarter ended March 31, 2019.



Audited Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Auditors Report on the above Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the year ended March 31, 2019 (Standalone and Consolidated) as per the requirements of Regulation 33(4) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the same.



Pdf Link: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com