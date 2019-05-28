Evergreen Textiles Limited - Financial Results For Quarter/Half Year Ended 31/03/2019

a) Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on that date.
b) Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.
c) Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Evergreen Textiles Limited - Financial Results For Quarter/Half Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Evergreen Textiles Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.