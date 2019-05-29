Excel Crop Care Ltd. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2019

We wish to inform you that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019, the Board has considered and approved the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company earlier in the day.



Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed herewith the following:

1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report thereon;

2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report thereon.



The Board Meeting commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com