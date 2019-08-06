Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Reports issued by M/s. BSR & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 02.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.55 p.m.

Pdf Link: Excel Crop Care Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com