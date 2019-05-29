Dear Sir,



In continuation to our letter dated May 4, 2019, we wish to inform you that at its meeting held today, i.e. May 29, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we enclose herewith the following:



1. The summarized Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019;

2. Auditors Report on the financial results; and

3. Declaration in compliance with Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations.



Board meeting commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m.



Kindly take the same on your record.

Thanking you.



Pdf Link: Expo Gas Containers Ltd. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019, Along With Audit Report And Declaration

