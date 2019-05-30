Feedback Energy Distribution Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Dear Sir / Madam,



Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 22nd May, 2019, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



Accordingly, in terms of the provisions of the Listing Regulations, we enclose herewith the following:



1. A copy of Audited Annual Financial Results as required under Regulation 52 of the Listing Regulations for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;

2. Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the Annual Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;

3. Disclosures in accordance with Regulation 52(4) & 54(2) of the Listing Regulations;

4. Certificate from IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd., Debenture Trustee, as required under Regulation 52(5) of the Listing Regulations; and

5. Statement with respect to no material deviations in use of proceeds of issue of the non- convertible debt securities as required under Regulation 52(7) of the Listing Regulations for the half year ended March 31, 2019.



You are requested to kindly take the same on record.



