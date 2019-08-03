Date: August 3rd, 2019
To
The General Manager
DCS - CRD
BSE LIMITED
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Dalal Street
Mumbai 400 001
Scrip code : 517264
Sub.: Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019
Dear Sir,
The Board of directors at the meeting held today at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 02:00 p.m., approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with the Limited review report of the Auditors for your records.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For FINE-LINE CIRCUITS LIMITED
Abhay Doshi
Managing Director
Encl.: As above
Pdf Link:
Fine-Line Circuits Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019
Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com