Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its Board Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at the registered office of the Company, has inter-alia amongst others, approved the following:



1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon, in compliance with Regulation 33 of Listing regulations.



2. Declaration (For Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion) pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.



3. Has not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.



The meeting commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 8.25 P.M.



Pdf Link: Five X Tradecom Ltd - Financial Result For March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com