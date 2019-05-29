Dear Sir,



This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015, the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2019, have approved the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



1. Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019 as recommended by the Audit committee.



2. Auditors Report in the prescribed format issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company also attached herewith



3. Declaration for unmodified audit report in respect of Standalone financial statements for the year 2018-2019 under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015



Pdf Link: Franklin Leasing And Finance Ltd - RESULTS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com