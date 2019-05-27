The Board Meeting of M/s Frontier Informatics Limited held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the registered office of the company commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m., the following business were duly considered and approved by the Board:

1. The standalone audited results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.

2. Independent Auditors report on the Annual Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Frontier Informatics Limited - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com